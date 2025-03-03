San Lorenzo Gold (CVE:SLG) Stock Price Up 271.4% – Should You Buy?

Shares of San Lorenzo Gold Corp. (CVE:SLG – Get Free Report) shot up 271.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.26. 1,089,450 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,782% from the average session volume of 57,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

San Lorenzo Gold Trading Up 164.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.08, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.27 million, a P/E ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 0.43.

About San Lorenzo Gold

San Lorenzo Gold Corp., an exploration company, acquires and develops mineral properties in Chile. It primarily explores for copper and gold. Its flagship property is 100% interest hold in the Salvadora project that covers an area of 8,796 hectares located in the Province of Chañaral, III Region, Chile.

