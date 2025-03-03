Sage Rhino Capital LLC Sells 223 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC reduced its stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in AerCap were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in AerCap in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AerCap in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in AerCap in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AerCap in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in AerCap in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

AerCap Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:AER opened at $103.14 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.10. AerCap Holdings has a 52 week low of $76.14 and a 52 week high of $107.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.81.

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.75. AerCap had a net margin of 32.38% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AerCap announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

AerCap Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from AerCap’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. AerCap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AER shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of AerCap in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of AerCap from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up previously from $113.00) on shares of AerCap in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.17.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

