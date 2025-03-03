Sage Rhino Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALK. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 165.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 12,126 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 5,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alaska Air Group

In related news, VP Emily Halverson sold 1,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.41, for a total transaction of $85,600.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,150 shares in the company, valued at $460,531.50. This represents a 15.67 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total value of $317,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,739,128.72. This represents a 15.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 189,198 shares of company stock worth $13,415,604. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alaska Air Group Price Performance

ALK opened at $72.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.88. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.62 and a 12-month high of $78.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.55.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.52. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 3.37%. Equities analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ALK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.69.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

