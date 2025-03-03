Sage Rhino Capital LLC Has $8.47 Million Holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,263 shares during the period. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Sage Rhino Capital LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $8,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JAAA. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

JAAA stock opened at $50.91 on Monday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a twelve month low of $49.87 and a twelve month high of $51.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.85 and its 200-day moving average is $50.82.

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

