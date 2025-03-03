Sage Rhino Capital LLC Has $1.46 Million Holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 2,381.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 6,580.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 7.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Terreno Realty Price Performance

Terreno Realty stock opened at $67.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.99. Terreno Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $53.78 and a 52 week high of $71.63.

Terreno Realty Dividend Announcement

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.24. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 48.18%. Equities research analysts forecast that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRNO has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Monday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Terreno Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Terreno Realty from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Terreno Realty in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down from $68.00) on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Terreno Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.36.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Terreno Realty

About Terreno Realty

(Free Report)

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.