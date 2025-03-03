Sage Rhino Capital LLC Has $1.42 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,499 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GNR. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 157,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,090,000 after purchasing an additional 13,625 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 125.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 118.5% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 7,712 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,788,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,013,000 after purchasing an additional 151,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 148,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,378,000 after purchasing an additional 25,013 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GNR opened at $52.31 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.20. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 1 year low of $48.54 and a 1 year high of $60.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.96.

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

