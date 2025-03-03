Sage Rhino Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC cut its stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,223 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,197,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 30,114 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 7,641 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,508 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 14,056 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BHP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of BHP Group from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

BHP Group Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of BHP opened at $48.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $122.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.03. BHP Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $48.06 and a fifty-two week high of $63.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.77%.

About BHP Group

(Free Report)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Articles

