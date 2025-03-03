Sage Rhino Capital LLC Buys 170 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $2,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 4,133.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000.

Vanguard Materials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VAW stock opened at $196.53 on Monday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $185.00 and a 52-week high of $215.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $194.50 and a 200-day moving average of $202.03.

About Vanguard Materials ETF

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

