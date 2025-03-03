Sage Rhino Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,208 shares during the period. Avantis International Equity ETF comprises about 1.4% of Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Sage Rhino Capital LLC owned 0.16% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $6,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 338,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,765,000 after buying an additional 16,710 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Brown Financial Advisors bought a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,670,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 98,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,027,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares during the period.

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of AVDE opened at $65.60 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.25. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $59.02 and a 52 week high of $67.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.92.

Avantis International Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Further Reading

