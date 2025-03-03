Royal Bank of Canada Raises FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) Price Target to $22.00

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential downside of 5.40% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. B. Riley downgraded FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, FS KKR Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.30.

FS KKR Capital Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of FSK traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.26. 673,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,311,929. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. FS KKR Capital has a fifty-two week low of $18.31 and a fifty-two week high of $24.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.58 and a 200-day moving average of $21.26.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 29.98%. The business had revenue of $407.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.97 million. On average, research analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at FS KKR Capital

In other news, insider Daniel Pietrzak acquired 5,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.31 per share, with a total value of $106,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,238. This trade represents a 11.16 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders purchased 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $248,910. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FS KKR Capital

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter worth $385,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $3,887,000. Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter worth $1,232,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $376,000. Finally, Montchanin Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

