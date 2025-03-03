Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Trading 0.2% Higher – What’s Next?

Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) rose 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $54.84 and last traded at $50.19. Approximately 23,368,404 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 28,160,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Robinhood Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Robinhood Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Robinhood Markets from $30.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.53.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on HOOD

Robinhood Markets Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $41.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.11.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.13. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 47.81%. Analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Robinhood Markets

In related news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 522,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $32,740,686.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,133.40. This trade represents a 99.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total value of $29,370,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,624,018 shares of company stock worth $206,917,425 in the last three months. 19.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 31.1% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 68,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 16,219 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter worth $634,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 540,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,154,000 after purchasing an additional 92,613 shares during the period. Requisite Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 464,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,874,000 after purchasing an additional 203,354 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.