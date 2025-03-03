RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Receives C$21.75 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$21.75.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$21.00 to C$20.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Scotiabank raised their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.75 to C$21.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. CIBC raised their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Desjardins reduced their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$22.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

In other RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Richard Dansereau purchased 4,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$19.47 per share, with a total value of C$77,977.35. Also, Senior Officer Oliver Harrison sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.95, for a total transaction of C$75,804.00. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSE:REI.UN opened at C$19.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.95 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.37. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$16.26 and a 12-month high of C$20.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$18.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$18.96.

Riocan Real Estate Investment Trust is a Canadian real estate investment trust which owns, develops, and operates Canada’s portfolio of retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties. The REIT’s property portfolio includes shopping centers and mixed-use developments, with most of its properties located in Ontario, Canada.

