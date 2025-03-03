RingCentral (RNG) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of RingCentral (NYSE: RNG) recently:
- 3/1/2025 – RingCentral was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 2/25/2025 – RingCentral had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $38.00 to $32.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/21/2025 – RingCentral had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $45.00 to $40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/21/2025 – RingCentral had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $40.00 to $38.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/21/2025 – RingCentral had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $38.00 to $31.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/21/2025 – RingCentral had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $37.00 to $31.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 2/21/2025 – RingCentral had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $42.00 to $36.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/21/2025 – RingCentral had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $45.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/20/2025 – RingCentral was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 2/12/2025 – RingCentral was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 2/10/2025 – RingCentral had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $42.00 to $36.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 1/27/2025 – RingCentral was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $45.00.
- 1/7/2025 – RingCentral had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $38.00.
- 1/3/2025 – RingCentral had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $50.00.
Shares of RingCentral stock opened at $28.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.01. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.98 and a 52-week high of $42.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.12.
RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.73). The firm had revenue of $614.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.37 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a negative return on equity of 12.34%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,663,441 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $373,327,000 after acquiring an additional 591,398 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in RingCentral by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,513,731 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $228,050,000 after buying an additional 142,538 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in RingCentral by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,639,356 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,483,000 after buying an additional 822,892 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in RingCentral by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,009,286 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,345,000 after buying an additional 527,901 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in RingCentral by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,795,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,853,000 after buying an additional 180,000 shares during the period. 98.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company’s products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.
