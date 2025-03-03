RingCentral (RNG) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of RingCentral (NYSE: RNG) recently:

3/1/2025 – RingCentral was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

2/25/2025 – RingCentral had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $38.00 to $32.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/21/2025 – RingCentral had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $45.00 to $40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/21/2025 – RingCentral had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $40.00 to $38.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/21/2025 – RingCentral had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $38.00 to $31.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/21/2025 – RingCentral had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $37.00 to $31.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/21/2025 – RingCentral had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $42.00 to $36.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/21/2025 – RingCentral had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $45.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/20/2025 – RingCentral was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

2/12/2025 – RingCentral was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/10/2025 – RingCentral had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $42.00 to $36.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/27/2025 – RingCentral was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $45.00.

1/7/2025 – RingCentral had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $38.00.

1/3/2025 – RingCentral had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $50.00.

RingCentral Price Performance

Shares of RingCentral stock opened at $28.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.01. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.98 and a 52-week high of $42.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.12.

Get RingCentral Inc alerts:

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.73). The firm had revenue of $614.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.37 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a negative return on equity of 12.34%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, SVP John H. Marlow sold 8,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $366,676.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 334,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,081,241.45. This trade represents a 2.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Ned D. Segal sold 2,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $121,222.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,633 shares in the company, valued at $442,332.80. The trade was a 21.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 260,831 shares of company stock worth $7,642,238 in the last three months. 6.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,663,441 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $373,327,000 after acquiring an additional 591,398 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in RingCentral by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,513,731 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $228,050,000 after buying an additional 142,538 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in RingCentral by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,639,356 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,483,000 after buying an additional 822,892 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in RingCentral by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,009,286 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,345,000 after buying an additional 527,901 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in RingCentral by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,795,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,853,000 after buying an additional 180,000 shares during the period. 98.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company’s products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.