Reviewing WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY) and Adit EdTech Acquisition (NYSE:ADEX)

WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY – Get Free Report) and Adit EdTech Acquisition (NYSE:ADEX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for WISeKey International and Adit EdTech Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WISeKey International 0 0 1 0 3.00 Adit EdTech Acquisition 0 0 0 0 0.00

WISeKey International presently has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.14%. Given WISeKey International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe WISeKey International is more favorable than Adit EdTech Acquisition.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WISeKey International N/A N/A N/A Adit EdTech Acquisition N/A N/A -41.90%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of WISeKey International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Adit EdTech Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 33.5% of WISeKey International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Adit EdTech Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

WISeKey International has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adit EdTech Acquisition has a beta of -0.23, meaning that its share price is 123% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WISeKey International $20.99 million 1.53 -$15.36 million N/A N/A Adit EdTech Acquisition $19.62 million 2.44 -$18.66 million N/A N/A

WISeKey International has higher revenue and earnings than Adit EdTech Acquisition.

Summary

WISeKey International beats Adit EdTech Acquisition on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WISeKey International

WISeKey International Holding AG, a cybersecurity company, provides integrated security solutions in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments, IoT and Managed Public Key Infrastructure (mPKI). It offers microcontrollers that provides identity to various connected devices; and mPKI, which include digital identity, certificate management and signing solutions, and trust services, as well as offers digital certificates; software as a service, including cloud-based certificate life-cycle-management and signing and authentication solutions; software licenses; post-contract customer support for cybersecurity applications; and infrastructure hosting and monitoring services. The company also develops, markets, hosts, and supports a range of solutions that enable secure digital identification of people, content, and objects by generating digital identities through its products and services in cybersecurity services, IoT, digital brand management, and mobile security, which enable clients to monetize their existing user bases, as well as expand its eco-system. In addition, it engages in financing, sales, and distribution activities; and sells semiconductors secure chips. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

About Adit EdTech Acquisition

Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. operates as a subsidiary of Adit Edtech Sponsor, LLC.

