Reviewing OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) & NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT)

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) and NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares OptimumBank and NewtekOne”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OptimumBank $39.31 million 1.31 $6.28 million $1.32 3.31 NewtekOne $220.51 million 1.57 $47.33 million $1.95 6.73

NewtekOne has higher revenue and earnings than OptimumBank. OptimumBank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NewtekOne, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OptimumBank 0 1 0 0 2.00 NewtekOne 0 3 0 0 2.00

This is a summary of current ratings for OptimumBank and NewtekOne, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

OptimumBank presently has a consensus target price of $5.25, suggesting a potential upside of 20.14%. NewtekOne has a consensus target price of $14.67, suggesting a potential upside of 11.79%. Given OptimumBank’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe OptimumBank is more favorable than NewtekOne.

Profitability

This table compares OptimumBank and NewtekOne’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OptimumBank 19.62% 14.10% 1.31% NewtekOne 14.92% 18.73% 2.95%

Risk and Volatility

OptimumBank has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NewtekOne has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.4% of OptimumBank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.3% of NewtekOne shares are held by institutional investors. 13.9% of OptimumBank shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of NewtekOne shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

NewtekOne beats OptimumBank on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OptimumBank

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as time deposits, wire transfers, ACH services, and certificates of deposit. The company also offers residential and commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, land and construction loans; commercial loans are generally used for working capital purposes or for acquiring equipment, inventory, and furniture; and consumer loans for various purposes, including purchases of automobiles, recreational vehicles, boats, home improvements, lines of credit, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans. In addition, it provides Visa debit and ATM cards; cash management, notary, and night depository services; and direct deposits, money orders, cashier's checks, domestic collections, and banking by mail, as well as internet banking services. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

About NewtekOne

NewtekOne, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Newtek Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of various business and financial solutions under the Newtek brand name to the small- and medium-sized business market. The company accepts demand, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposits; and provides loans including SBA loans, commercial and industrial loans, and commercial real estate loans. It is also involved in the provision of electronic payment processing services comprising credit and debit card processing services, check approval services, processing equipment, and software, as well as cloud-based Point of Sale systems for a various restaurant, retail, assisted living, taxi cabs, parks, and golf course businesses. In addition, it offers wholesale brokerage insurance agency services; and payroll management, and related payment and tax reporting services to independent business owners. Further, the company provides website hosting, dedicated server hosting, cloud hosting, web design and development, internet marketing, ecommerce, data storage, backup and disaster recovery, and other related services, including consulting and implementing technology solutions for enterprise and commercial clients as well as SMBs. The company was formerly known as Newtek Business Services Corp. and changed its name to NewtekOne, Inc. in January 2023. NewtekOne, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

