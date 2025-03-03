Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $239.77 and last traded at $239.20, with a volume of 27214 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $237.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Republic Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $211.00 to $238.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $219.00 to $237.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $235.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.56.

Republic Services Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $215.73 and its 200-day moving average is $209.79. The company has a market cap of $74.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.74.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.21. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 35.75%.

Insider Activity

In other Republic Services news, COO Gregg Brummer sold 6,293 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.20, for a total transaction of $1,436,062.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,416 shares in the company, valued at $2,376,931.20. The trade was a 37.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 1,859 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.27, for a total transaction of $400,186.93. Following the sale, the director now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,222.33. The trade was a 67.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Republic Services

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Further Reading

