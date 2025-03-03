Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited (ASX:RWC) Insider Heath Sharp Sells 530,000 Shares

Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited (ASX:RWC – Get Free Report) insider Heath Sharp sold 530,000 shares of Reliance Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$4.92 ($3.06), for a total transaction of A$2,609,720.00 ($1,620,944.10).

Reliance Worldwide Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.35. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.05.

Reliance Worldwide Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is a positive change from Reliance Worldwide’s previous Interim dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.79%. Reliance Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Reliance Worldwide Company Profile

Reliance Worldwide Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and supply of water flow, control, and monitoring products and solutions for plumbing and heating industries. It offers plumbing solutions comprising brass and plastic push-to-connect plumbing fittings, other fittings, pipes, valves, and integrated installation solutions; appliance installations solutions, such as fluid tech and appliance installation and repair services; and other products.

