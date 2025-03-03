Relevant Gold (CVE:RGC) Trading Up 23.3% – Here’s Why

Relevant Gold Corp. (CVE:RGC – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 23.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.37. Approximately 108,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 260% from the average daily volume of 30,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

The firm has a market cap of C$26.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.26 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.27.

Relevant Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of gold and precious metal properties in the United States. The company holds interest in the Golden Buffalo project that contains 459 unpatented claims covering an area of 3,725 hectares located in west-central Wyoming; and the Lewiston project covering an area of 5,621 hectares located in the west-central Wyoming.

