Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Bought by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals makes up about 1.4% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $23,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 625.5% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 59,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,382,000 after purchasing an additional 51,162 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 173,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $181,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,082,000 after acquiring an additional 3,231 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,479.1% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 12,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on REGN. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $940.00 to $759.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,150.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,110.00 to $1,070.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $903.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $973.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.6 %

REGN stock opened at $698.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $642.00 and a twelve month high of $1,211.20. The company has a market cap of $76.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $698.51 and a 200-day moving average of $866.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.21 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 31.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $11.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is 2.30%.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

