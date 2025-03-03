Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Price Target Lowered to $7.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.95% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Redfin from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.25 price target on shares of Redfin in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Redfin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Redfin from $10.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Redfin from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.47.

Get Redfin alerts:

View Our Latest Report on RDFN

Redfin Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

NASDAQ RDFN opened at $6.67 on Monday. Redfin has a fifty-two week low of $5.10 and a fifty-two week high of $15.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $826.95 million, a PE ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 2.66.

In other Redfin news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 16,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total value of $137,850.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,053.04. This trade represents a 18.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Redfin

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RDFN. Creative Planning increased its position in Redfin by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Redfin during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of Redfin by 21.6% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 11,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Redfin in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP grew its position in Redfin by 119.1% in the 3rd quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 46,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 25,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.07% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.