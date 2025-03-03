Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) Trading 7% Higher – Here’s Why

Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) shares shot up 7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $173.27 and last traded at $173.04. 2,185,066 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 6,041,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $161.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RDDT. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Reddit to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on Reddit from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Reddit from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Reddit from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded Reddit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.95.

Get Reddit alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RDDT

Reddit Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $183.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.00. The company has a market cap of $29.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.89.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.12. Reddit had a negative net margin of 37.25% and a negative return on equity of 24.71%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Reddit, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Christopher Brian Slowe sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.80, for a total transaction of $3,418,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 281,213 shares in the company, valued at $45,781,476.40. This trade represents a 6.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total value of $2,466,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 620,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,415,090.20. The trade was a 2.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 275,122 shares of company stock valued at $48,022,530 in the last three months.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reddit

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RDDT. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Reddit during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reddit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reddit by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Reddit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Reddit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Reddit Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reddit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reddit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.