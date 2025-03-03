Raymond James Reiterates Market Perform Rating for Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP)

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by investment analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Separately, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th.
Kimbell Royalty Partners Trading Up 1.5 %
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRP. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 1,509.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 97,747 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 91,672 shares during the period. Accordant Advisory Group Inc lifted its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 211,422 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,431,000 after acquiring an additional 19,716 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267,015 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,334,000 after purchasing an additional 74,098 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 65.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,054 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 17,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 11.2% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 101,134 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 10,176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.78% of the company’s stock.
Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile
