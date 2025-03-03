Raymond James Cuts Boralex (TSE:BLX) Price Target to C$39.00

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$41.00 to C$39.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.24% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cormark decreased their target price on shares of Boralex from C$47.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Boralex from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Boralex from C$46.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Boralex from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$42.00 to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$40.25.
Boralex Inc is an electric utility company involved in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities. The company controls a portfolio of electricity producing plants that utilize wind, hydroelectric, thermal, and solar fuel sources. Most of Boralex’s plants rely on wind power, while a significant number also employ hydroelectric power.
