Ratos AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:RTOBF) Short Interest Up 104.0% in February

Ratos AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:RTOBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,600 shares, a growth of 104.0% from the January 31st total of 45,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 926.0 days.
Ratos AB (publ) Stock Performance
Shares of RTOBF stock remained flat at $3.31 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.24. Ratos AB has a 1-year low of $3.29 and a 1-year high of $3.31.
Ratos AB (publ) Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Ratos AB (publ)
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- 3M to Hit $175 by Mid-Year, and Higher Highs Are Likely
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- 4 Blockchain Stocks That Aren’t Coinbase
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- These 3 Tech Stocks Are Gaining Steam After NVIDIA’s Report
Receive News & Ratings for Ratos AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ratos AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.