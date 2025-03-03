Ratos AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:RTOBF) Short Interest Up 104.0% in February

Ratos AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:RTOBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,600 shares, a growth of 104.0% from the January 31st total of 45,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 926.0 days.

Ratos AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of RTOBF stock remained flat at $3.31 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.24. Ratos AB has a 1-year low of $3.29 and a 1-year high of $3.31.

Ratos AB (publ) Company Profile

Ratos AB (publ) is a private equity firm specializing in buyouts, turnarounds, add on acquisitions, and middle market transactions. The firm does not invest in early stages and in companies that operate in the arms industry, pornography, or are detrimental to the environment. It seeks to invest in unlisted medium sized companies.

