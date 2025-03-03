Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. Sells 3,536 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,536 shares during the quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation lifted its position in Mondelez International by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 314,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,776,000 after purchasing an additional 10,637 shares in the last quarter. DJE Kapital AG bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,681,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Mondelez International by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 51,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $336,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank downgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Mondelez International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.74.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $64.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.41 and its 200 day moving average is $65.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.68. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.95 and a fifty-two week high of $76.06.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 12.68%. Sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.97%.

Mondelez International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

