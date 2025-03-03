Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. Reduces Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. reduced its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,405 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,322,827 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,181,801,000 after acquiring an additional 898,296 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in General Electric by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,587,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,244,676,000 after purchasing an additional 156,272 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,878,650 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,314,080,000 after purchasing an additional 106,891 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in General Electric by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,766,421 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,128,571,000 after purchasing an additional 115,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 6.7% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 6,556,515 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,236,428,000 after buying an additional 413,388 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GE has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on General Electric from $216.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on General Electric in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on General Electric from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.31.

General Electric Stock Up 2.9 %

GE opened at $207.22 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $190.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.22. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $124.08 and a fifty-two week high of $212.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.27. General Electric had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 14.31%. On average, research analysts expect that General Electric will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.04%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

