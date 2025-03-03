Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. Raises Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. grew its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,813 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JD. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in JD.com in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in JD.com during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. 15.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ JD opened at $41.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $66.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.36. JD.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.18 and a 1-year high of $47.82.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Dbs Bank raised shares of JD.com to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of JD.com in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised JD.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.71.

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

