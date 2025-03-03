Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. Raises Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. grew its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,813 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JD. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in JD.com in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in JD.com during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. 15.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
JD.com Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ JD opened at $41.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $66.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.36. JD.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.18 and a 1-year high of $47.82.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
JD.com Company Profile
JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.
