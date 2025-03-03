Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. Purchases 49 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. boosted its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.’s holdings in ASML were worth $168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in ASML by 1.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,186,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,654,921,000 after buying an additional 31,879 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 2,226,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,855,624,000 after acquiring an additional 70,776 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of ASML by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,788,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,239,421,000 after acquiring an additional 31,231 shares during the period. Windacre Partnership LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 664,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $553,361,000 after purchasing an additional 25,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in ASML by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 402,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $335,598,000 after purchasing an additional 50,115 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $708.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $278.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $733.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $753.19. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $645.45 and a fifty-two week high of $1,110.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.53.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $7.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by ($0.37). ASML had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 47.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $1.5855 per share. This is a boost from ASML’s previous dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 31.35%.

Several analysts have issued reports on ASML shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on ASML from $815.00 to $767.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 29th. DZ Bank raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of ASML from $790.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $858.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,148.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $937.00.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

