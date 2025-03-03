Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. Cuts Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. reduced its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 64.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,252 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 35,099 shares during the quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $12,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the third quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.50, for a total transaction of $68,506.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,221,804. This represents a 5.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.50, for a total transaction of $228,145.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,941.50. The trade was a 95.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 218,014 shares of company stock worth $140,855,687 over the last 90 days. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INTU. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Intuit from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $530.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Intuit from $795.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Intuit from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $730.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Intuit from $790.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Intuit from $800.00 to $775.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $717.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Intuit

Intuit Stock Up 2.2 %

INTU stock opened at $613.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $171.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.60, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.24. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $553.24 and a 1-year high of $714.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $605.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $627.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.81%.

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.