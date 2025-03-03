Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.18), Zacks reports. Quantum-Si had a negative return on equity of 36.96% and a negative net margin of 3,968.84%.

Quantum-Si Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QSI traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.30. The stock had a trading volume of 8,305,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,761,453. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.53 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.44. Quantum-Si has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $5.77.

Get Quantum-Si alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Quantum-Si from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Quantum-Si in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.75 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Quantum-Si in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quantum-Si

In other news, Director Jonathan M. Rothberg sold 3,506,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.34, for a total transaction of $11,710,931.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,175,000. This trade represents a 73.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

Quantum-Si Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Quantum-Si incorporated, a life sciences company, engages in the development of single-molecule detection platform to enable Next Generation Protein Sequencing (NGPS). The company's platform is comprised of the Platinum NGPS instrument; the Platinum Analysis Software service; and reagent kits and semiconductor chips for use with its instruments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum-Si Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum-Si and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.