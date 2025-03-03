Quantum Fintech Acquisition Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:ATCH) Short Interest Up 118.3% in February

Quantum Fintech Acquisition Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:ATCH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,100 shares, a growth of 118.3% from the January 31st total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 6.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Quantum Fintech Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ATCH traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,465,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,753,989. Quantum Fintech Acquisition has a 1-year low of $1.73 and a 1-year high of $118.79.

Quantum Fintech Acquisition Company Profile

Quantum FinTech Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Quantum FinTech Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

