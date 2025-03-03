Quantum Fintech Acquisition Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:ATCH) Short Interest Up 118.3% in February

Quantum Fintech Acquisition Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:ATCH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,100 shares, a growth of 118.3% from the January 31st total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 6.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Quantum Fintech Acquisition Price Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ATCH traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,465,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,753,989. Quantum Fintech Acquisition has a 1-year low of $1.73 and a 1-year high of $118.79.
Quantum Fintech Acquisition Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Quantum Fintech Acquisition
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Chaos and Cash: Finding Opportunity in Volatility
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Realty Income: An Anchor in Volatile Markets
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
Receive News & Ratings for Quantum Fintech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum Fintech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.