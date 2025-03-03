Quantum Computing Stocks Worth Watching – March 3rd

IonQ, Rigetti Computing, and Booz Allen Hamilton are the three Quantum Computing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Quantum computing stocks are shares in companies that focus on the research, development, or commercialization of quantum computing technologies, which may include hardware, software, and related services. These stocks are often seen as part of the cutting-edge technology sector, carrying the potential for significant growth alongside higher levels of risk due to the emerging and experimental nature of quantum technology. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Quantum Computing stocks within the last several days.

IonQ (IONQ)

IonQ, Inc. engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Shares of IonQ stock traded down $0.48 on Monday, hitting $24.09. The company had a trading volume of 10,168,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,040,129. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.67 and a beta of 2.40. IonQ has a twelve month low of $6.22 and a twelve month high of $54.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.59 and a 200-day moving average of $25.00.

Rigetti Computing (RGTI)

Rigetti Computing, Inc., through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

RGTI traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.85. 30,473,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,849,438. Rigetti Computing has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $21.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.56 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

BAH traded down $2.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $103.19. 1,724,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,274,193. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1-year low of $103.31 and a 1-year high of $190.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.53. The stock has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

