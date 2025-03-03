QRG Capital Management Inc. Sells 372 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

QRG Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $1,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 148.1% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stifel Financial stock opened at $106.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.61. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $72.78 and a 52-week high of $120.64.

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.27. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 16.59%. On average, analysts expect that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is currently 29.49%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.71.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

