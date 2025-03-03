QRG Capital Management Inc. Purchases 2,940 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 11,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 60,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,170,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 17,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 53,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,273,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

IVW stock opened at $101.17 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $107.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.83 and a 200 day moving average of $99.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.45 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

