QRG Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,809 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at $11,051,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 73,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,530,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,096,000 after buying an additional 17,799 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 94,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,910,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,144,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,812,000 after buying an additional 111,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XYL. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Xylem from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup cut Xylem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Xylem from $166.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Xylem from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.90.

Xylem Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $130.91 on Monday. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.26 and a fifty-two week high of $146.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.17. The company has a market capitalization of $31.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06. Xylem had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.72%.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

