QRG Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,175 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,184 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $2,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,939 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $29.80 on Monday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.65 and a 52-week high of $38.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.79.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 2.40%. Sell-side analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on BorgWarner from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on BorgWarner from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on BorgWarner from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.57.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BorgWarner

Insider Transactions at BorgWarner

In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total transaction of $407,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 259,310 shares in the company, valued at $7,820,789.60. The trade was a 4.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About BorgWarner

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.