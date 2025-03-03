QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $2.32 Million Position in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

QRG Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 214,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,438 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $2,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rithm Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Rithm Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 8,600.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rithm Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. 44.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RITM shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Rithm Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Rithm Capital from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rithm Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.07.

Rithm Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RITM opened at $12.14 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.22. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.38 and a 12-month high of $12.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.16. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 18.15%. Equities research analysts predict that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Rithm Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.24%. Rithm Capital’s payout ratio is presently 59.88%.

About Rithm Capital

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

