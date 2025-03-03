QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $1.85 Million Holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,604 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 23,100.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 1,308.3% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Atlassian news, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.35, for a total transaction of $2,140,793.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 111,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,971,113.20. This represents a 6.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gene Liu sold 779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.01, for a total value of $249,287.79. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,867,727.10. This represents a 1.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 267,553 shares of company stock worth $73,739,837 in the last three months. Insiders own 38.55% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $284.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $74.48 billion, a PE ratio of -212.13 and a beta of 0.87. Atlassian Co. has a one year low of $135.29 and a one year high of $326.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $275.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.85). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 17.37% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TEAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised Atlassian from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Atlassian currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.71.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

