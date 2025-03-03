QRG Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,512 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 65.1% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 25,615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 28,530 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,070,000 after buying an additional 13,167 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 191.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 5,431 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the third quarter worth $11,042,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Stock Up 2.8 %

TRGP stock opened at $201.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $43.84 billion, a PE ratio of 35.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $197.95 and its 200 day moving average is $178.65. Targa Resources Corp. has a one year low of $97.29 and a one year high of $218.51.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.46). Targa Resources had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 28.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TRGP shares. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $218.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $172.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $190.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $182.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Targa Resources from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.43.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 35,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.30, for a total value of $6,905,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,139 shares in the company, valued at $16,206,024.70. This trade represents a 29.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Meloy sold 48,837 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.08, for a total transaction of $9,527,121.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 725,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,555,510.24. This trade represents a 6.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,914 shares of company stock worth $22,613,288 over the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

