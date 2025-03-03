QRG Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 62.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 130,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,748,000 after buying an additional 14,966 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18,440.5% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 420,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,881,000 after buying an additional 418,414 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 28,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,419,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Embree Financial Group raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 6,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of IWD opened at $194.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $62.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $190.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.45. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $168.85 and a 12-month high of $200.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.