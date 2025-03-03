QRG Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,033 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DXCM. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,318 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the 3rd quarter valued at $930,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 175.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 8,146 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 5,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its position in shares of DexCom by 1,111.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 19,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 18,165 shares during the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DexCom Stock Performance

Shares of DXCM opened at $88.37 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $34.53 billion, a PE ratio of 61.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.34 and a 52-week high of $142.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.05). DexCom had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 30.14%. Equities research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 33,359 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total transaction of $2,899,230.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,037 shares in the company, valued at $27,727,505.67. The trade was a 9.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 2,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total transaction of $228,920.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 268,644 shares in the company, valued at $23,347,850.04. This represents a 0.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,083 shares of company stock worth $3,309,794. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DXCM shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Baird R W upgraded shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.06.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

