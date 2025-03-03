QRG Capital Management Inc. Acquires 558 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,043 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flossbach Von Storch SE lifted its stake in Fortive by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 11,903,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $892,743,000 after purchasing an additional 137,479 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fortive by 0.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,191,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $644,346,000 after purchasing an additional 46,704 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Fortive by 13.8% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,041,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $634,701,000 after purchasing an additional 977,428 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its stake in Fortive by 14,635.7% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 4,000,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Fortive by 3.1% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,444,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,851,000 after purchasing an additional 103,530 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FTV shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fortive in a report on Monday, November 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Fortive from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.64.

NYSE FTV opened at $79.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15. Fortive Co. has a twelve month low of $66.15 and a twelve month high of $87.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.05. Fortive had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 13.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 13.56%.

In other Fortive news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 5,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.52, for a total transaction of $457,997.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,795,793.32. This trade represents a 10.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 6,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.95, for a total transaction of $519,115.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,283 shares in the company, valued at $1,941,425.85. This trade represents a 21.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 208,298 shares of company stock worth $16,740,998. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

