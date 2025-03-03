QRG Capital Management Inc. Acquires 3,769 Shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,769 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Innoviva worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Innoviva by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 29,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innoviva by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 168,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innoviva by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 297,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 10,999 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Innoviva by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 187,318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Innoviva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 99.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Innoviva alerts:

Innoviva Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ INVA opened at $17.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Innoviva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.32 and a twelve month high of $21.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.04 and its 200 day moving average is $18.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Innoviva ( NASDAQ:INVA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. Innoviva had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $91.81 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Innoviva, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Innoviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on INVA

About Innoviva

(Free Report)

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) and umeclidinium bromide (UMEC) with a LABA, VI; GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), a vasoconstrictor to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; XERAVA (eravacycline) for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in adults; and XACDURO, a beta lactamase inhibitor for the treatment of hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.