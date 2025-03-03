Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,488 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,000. Visa accounts for approximately 1.0% of Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PCG Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $1,386,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 12,701 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Tower View Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,480 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,840,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,075,195 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $655,845,000 after purchasing an additional 10,977 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,988,298 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $628,382,000 after purchasing an additional 7,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V opened at $363.33 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $333.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $305.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $674.99 billion, a PE ratio of 36.63, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.70 and a fifty-two week high of $364.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 54.79% and a net margin of 54.27%. Equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.79%.

In other news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.62, for a total transaction of $815,313.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,569,094.56. The trade was a 34.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 33,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.77, for a total transaction of $11,801,589.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,789,689.82. This trade represents a 47.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,885 shares of company stock worth $19,161,447 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

V has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Visa from $346.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $393.00 price objective (up previously from $374.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Visa from $395.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.96.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

