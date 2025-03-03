Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) is B&I Capital AG’s 7th Largest Position

B&I Capital AG decreased its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. Public Storage comprises about 4.6% of B&I Capital AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. B&I Capital AG’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $14,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PSA. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 732.9% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,543,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $561,763,000 after buying an additional 1,358,493 shares in the last quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 389.9% during the third quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 1,463,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,465,000 after buying an additional 1,164,630 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 20.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,025,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,828,763,000 after buying an additional 869,066 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 57.3% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,113,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $405,278,000 after buying an additional 405,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 108.6% during the fourth quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 439,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,574,000 after buying an additional 228,740 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 450 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.99, for a total value of $143,095.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,728.36. The trade was a 15.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PSA shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Public Storage from $380.00 to $361.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Public Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $298.00 to $299.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $306.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Public Storage from $342.00 to $329.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Public Storage from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.69.

Public Storage Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $303.46 on Monday. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $256.31 and a twelve month high of $369.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $298.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $325.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.74.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is presently 112.89%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Featured Articles

