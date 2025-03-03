Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) is B&I Capital AG’s 7th Largest Position

B&I Capital AG decreased its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSAFree Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. Public Storage comprises about 4.6% of B&I Capital AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. B&I Capital AG’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $14,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PSA. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 732.9% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,543,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $561,763,000 after buying an additional 1,358,493 shares in the last quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 389.9% during the third quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 1,463,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,465,000 after buying an additional 1,164,630 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 20.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,025,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,828,763,000 after buying an additional 869,066 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 57.3% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,113,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $405,278,000 after buying an additional 405,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 108.6% during the fourth quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 439,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,574,000 after buying an additional 228,740 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 450 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.99, for a total value of $143,095.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,728.36. The trade was a 15.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PSA shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Public Storage from $380.00 to $361.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Public Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $298.00 to $299.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $306.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Public Storage from $342.00 to $329.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Public Storage from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.69.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PSA

Public Storage Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $303.46 on Monday. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $256.31 and a twelve month high of $369.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $298.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $325.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.74.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is presently 112.89%.

About Public Storage

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

