PT Vale Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTNDY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

PT Vale Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTNDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

PT Vale Indonesia Tbk Price Performance

PTNDY remained flat at $8.59 during trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.35 and its 200-day moving average is $11.66. PT Vale Indonesia Tbk has a 1-year low of $8.59 and a 1-year high of $14.84.

About PT Vale Indonesia Tbk

PT Vale Indonesia Tbk engages in the mining and processing of nickel in Indonesia. It is also involved in the non-iron metal manufacturing industry. The company was formerly known as PT International Nickel Indonesia Tbk and changed its name to PT Vale Indonesia Tbk in September 2011. The company was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia.

