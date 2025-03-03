Psyence Biomedical Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Psyence Biomedical Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 293,800 shares, an increase of 56.4% from the January 31st total of 187,800 shares. Approximately 43.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Psyence Biomedical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PBM remained flat at $1.24 during midday trading on Friday. 171,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,643. Psyence Biomedical has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $323.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.68 and its 200-day moving average is $7.66.

Psyence Biomedical (NASDAQ:PBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Psyence Biomedical

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harraden Circle Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Psyence Biomedical in the 4th quarter worth $385,000. Essential Planning LLC. acquired a new position in Psyence Biomedical during the fourth quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Psyence Biomedical during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 77.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Psyence Biomedical Ltd. engages in the development of botanical psilocybin-based psychedelic medicines. It also evaluates natural psilocybin for the treatment of adjustment disorder in patients with an incurable cancer diagnosis in a palliative care context. The company’s lead product candidate is PEX010, which is in Phase IIb clinical study, a capsule containing naturally sourced psilocybin for treatment of anxiety and depression, including associated ailments, such as post-traumatic stress disorder, stress, grief, and adjustment disorder in the context of palliative care.

