Psyence Biomedical Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Psyence Biomedical Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 293,800 shares, an increase of 56.4% from the January 31st total of 187,800 shares. Approximately 43.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Psyence Biomedical Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PBM remained flat at $1.24 during midday trading on Friday. 171,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,643. Psyence Biomedical has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $323.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.68 and its 200-day moving average is $7.66.
Psyence Biomedical (NASDAQ:PBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Psyence Biomedical
Psyence Biomedical Ltd. engages in the development of botanical psilocybin-based psychedelic medicines. It also evaluates natural psilocybin for the treatment of adjustment disorder in patients with an incurable cancer diagnosis in a palliative care context. The company’s lead product candidate is PEX010, which is in Phase IIb clinical study, a capsule containing naturally sourced psilocybin for treatment of anxiety and depression, including associated ailments, such as post-traumatic stress disorder, stress, grief, and adjustment disorder in the context of palliative care.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Psyence Biomedical
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Chaos and Cash: Finding Opportunity in Volatility
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Realty Income: An Anchor in Volatile Markets
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
Receive News & Ratings for Psyence Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Psyence Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.