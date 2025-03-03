Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Provident Financial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Provident Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PROV opened at $15.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $102.37 million, a PE ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 0.39. Provident Financial has a 1-year low of $12.01 and a 1-year high of $16.70.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.13). Provident Financial had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 4.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Provident Financial will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Provident Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Provident Financial’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

Institutional Trading of Provident Financial

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PROV. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Provident Financial by 4.9% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 25,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 5,445 shares during the period. Black Maple Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP now owns 31,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC bought a new stake in Provident Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $991,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Provident Financial by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 334,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,326,000 after buying an additional 23,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

