Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTIX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTIX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,600 shares, a growth of 139.6% from the January 31st total of 44,900 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 387,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Protagenic Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PTIX opened at $0.31 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.55. Protagenic Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.25.

Get Protagenic Therapeutics alerts:

Protagenic Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics to treat stress-related neuropsychiatric and mood disorders. Its lead compound comprises PT00114, a synthetic form of teneurin carboxy-terminal associated peptide, an endogenous brain signaling peptide that can dampen overactive stress responses.

Receive News & Ratings for Protagenic Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagenic Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.