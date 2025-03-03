ProShares Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.82, but opened at $20.81. ProShares Bitcoin ETF shares last traded at $20.27, with a volume of 5,476,474 shares traded.

ProShares Bitcoin ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.23 and its 200 day moving average is $21.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in ProShares Bitcoin ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in ProShares Bitcoin ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $672,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Bitcoin ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000.

ProShares Bitcoin ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

